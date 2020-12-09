HELOISE: Dark meat vs. light meat

Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading your column every week. Always find hints. Well, I have one question I hope you can help me with. Do you know why almost every chicken recipe uses dark meat? I don't like dark meat. Do I just substitute white for dark and not cook as long? — Lynda R., Oxnard, California

Lynda, there are many recipes using the light meat of chicken, but if you want to substitute the white meat for the dark, please remember that dark meat has more connective tissue, which requires a longer cooking time. Other than that, I see no reason why you shouldn't use a white meat instead of a dark meat in the chicken recipes you like, as long as you adjust the cooking time.

Oh fudge!

Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for an easy-to-make fudge that I made last year for the holidays. I don't remember the name of it, but you used a microwave. It had walnuts and was chocolate. It turned out so well and was a big hit with everyone on Christmas Day. Could you reprint that recipe? This time I'll cut it out and save it, because it looks like that will be one of our family traditions! — Karen T., Utica, Indiana

Karen, you're thinking of Matthew's Microwave Fudge, and it really is delicious!

Here it is: