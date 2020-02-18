Heloise: Dead end for the mail?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

I read your hints in The Villages Daily Sun. — Lu S. in Florida.

How can I help you?

Dear Heloise: My husband sells personal products for homebound people. The question he asks a family member when they walk into his store: "What can I show you that you don't want to talk about?" This helps the family with their new situation. — Ginny R., Lexington, Ky.

Senior citizen

Dear Heloise: Why is it that seniors are so often referred to as "senior citizens"? After all, we do not refer to a baby as a "baby citizen," nor a child as a "child citizen," nor an adult as an "adult citizen."

Now that I am a senior, I find the term even more distasteful. Am I the only one? — Sandy A., Elizabethtown, Ky.

Instant hot

Dear Heloise: I installed an instant hot water circulating device, with the timer set to waking hours, and I have hot water right away with no waste. The timer makes sure it stays economical! It's cheap, and my brother installed it for me.

Love your column and the great contributors! — Terri, via email

