Dear Heloise: Debt collection scams have become very popular with the scammers, but here are some things to look out for:

• If you are contacted by a "debt collection agency," get the name of the person calling, their phone number, address and anything else you can. Ask them to give you their license number to do business in your state, and then verify that number by contacting the secretary of state for your state.

• Do not give in to threats of arrest or violence. They cannot call your employer, report you to immigration or take away your driver's license. They cannot garish your wages or call you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. They should never use profanity or shout at you over the phone.

• Report the call to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

• Many states have a time limit on debts. If there has been no activity for a certain period of time, the debt must be written off. But check with an attorney to make sure your state has such a law and what that time limit happens to be.

• But, most of all, do NOT send them any money, gift cards or money wire transfers. If you want additional information, you can go to www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds. -- Josh H., Boston, Massachusetts