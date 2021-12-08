HELOISE: Differences in molasses

Dear Heloise: I'm having a debate with my mother-in-law concerning blackstrap molasses and regular molasses. She says they are not the same thing, but I think they are the same thing. Which of us is correct? — Hope W., Bellevue, Washington
Hope, sorry, but your mother-in-law is correct. Molasses, which comes from the juice of sugar cane or sugar beets, is boiled down to remove the sugar crystals. It's the number of times the juice is boiled that makes all the difference.
Light or regular molasses is produced after the second boiling. Blackstrap molasses is what comes from a third boiling, and it's very bitter. You'll usually see it used in baked beans or barbecue sauce. — Heloise
Spaghetti sauce
Dear Heloise: We remodeled our kitchen this year, and somehow, someway my little book with all of my favorite recipes went missing. Your spaghetti sauce was in there. And now that the weather has gotten so cold, my husband has been asking me to make spaghetti again. Would you please reprint that for us spaghetti lovers? — Dorothy S., Muskegon, Michigan
Dorothy, this was originally my mother's recipe and has stood the test of time. Here it is. You'll need:
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup butter
1 cup finely chopped onions
1 pound ground beef
4 strips bacon, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, chopped fine
3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
1 bay leaf, chopped fine
1 tablespoon salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
1 teaspoon crushed dry red pepper
2 ounces red wine
2 15-ounce cans whole tomatoes or tomato sauce
1 small can tomato paste
1 cup water
1 finely chopped carrot
Heat olive oil over low heat in a pot large enough to hold all ingredients. Add butter and simmer until melted. Add onions and saute until lightly browned. Add ground beef and bacon; saute until browned, stirring occasionally.
Add garlic, parsley, bay leaf, salt, black pepper and red pepper. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add wine, cover and "steam" for a few minutes more.
Add tomatoes or tomato sauce, paste and water. Bring the mixture to a boil and add the chopped carrot. Cover and cook over very low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally. Serve over your favorite pasta.
FROM CONCENTRATE
Dear Heloise: What exactly does "made from concentrate" mean? -- Ella A., Anchorage, Alaska
Ella, it means water was removed from the fruit when harvested causing it to become very concentrated. When it's ready to be turned into fruit juice, water is again added during the processing stage. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
