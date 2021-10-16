HELOISE: Dishwasher double duty

Dear Readers: The dishwasher in our homes is an essential kitchen appliance for many of us. We use it daily and fill it with pots, pans, cooking utensils and just about everything we use for preparing our food. But it can also be used to clean a variety of other items you have around your house.
The following can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning, but wash them separately from dishes: flip-flops, small plastic toys, brushes and combs (with hair removed) and cotton baseball caps (not old or valuable wool ones). You also can put in sink stoppers, sponges, stove grates and removable shelves from the refrigerator. — Heloise
GETTING ORGANIZED
Dear Heloise: My husband has multiple medical issues and many doctors. My best idea was to make file folders with labels like Heart, Knees, Vision, Hearing, Back/Spine, Skin, Prostate, Medications, etc. On the file folder cover, I staple the doctor's business card. Also, on the cover I write the date of surgery or procedure and a brief note about each office visit. Inside each folder I put all the paperwork, results, notes and referrals. This has been so helpful through the years when we need to find dates and information. -- Sue Langan, Whittier, California
Sue, congrats on setting up these files to handle all the medical information. This organized information would be easy to enter on a computer, too. -- Heloise
Facial scrub
Dear Readers: If your face needs a good scrub, grab a box of baking soda. Mix three parts baking soda to one part water. After you wash your face with your normal cleanser, apply the baking soda mixture and lightly scrub. Then rinse, pat dry and put on your normal face cream.
Baking soda is indispensable around the house, and because it's an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. For more helpful baking soda hints, order my six-page Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: To clean fingernails, sprinkle a bit of baking soda on a small nail brush and brush gently. — Heloise
Curious cats
Dear Readers: Several of you have written to me about your cats, who love to curl up in just about anything. That includes washers and dryers. Cats like the dryer's warmth and will sleep on top of it or jump inside. Always check before you turn them on. This is also a reminder it's a good idea to keep the doors or lids closed. — Heloise.
Sinking raisins
Dear Heloise: I used to have a problem with my raisins sinking to the bottom of my loaves or cakes. Finally, a friend told me to dust the raisins with whatever flour I was using in my recipe, and sure enough, no more sinking raisins. It makes for a nicer dessert when the raisins are spread out. — Esther A., Perry Hall, Maryland
BIRDSEED FILLERS
Dear Readers: When a large detergent bottle with a spout is empty, you can recycle it to hold birdseed. Clean it well and let it dry. Add birdseed and use it to fill up the bird feeders in your yard. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
