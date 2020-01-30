Heloise: Dishwasher helper

Sprinkling baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher between uses will definitely help to control odor. In fact, baking soda also can freshen and deodorize the microwave and butcher block, and is a great scouring powder in the sink and on the counters. I've compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, recipes and helps into a handy six-page pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy. Send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. FYI: An empty grated cheese container makes an excellent baking soda shaker. Be sure to label it or you might wind up with baking soda on your pasta! — Heloise