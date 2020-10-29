HELOISE: Disinfected? Job's done

Heat it upside down in a 350?F oven for one hour. Turn off the oven, and let the pan cool down completely in the oven. Cast iron pans can handle higher temperatures and heat food more evenly. You can use your cast iron on the stovetop or in the oven. A cast iron skillet will develop a deep, dark patina over time.

Clean the skillet immediately after each use while it is still warm, by hand, using hot water and a sponge. Never use soap to wash a seasoned cast iron pan or put it in the dishwasher. It can remove the seasoning and may cause the pan to rust. If there is stuck-on food, remove it with a paste of salt and water. If food is sticking to your pan, you might need to re-season it. — Heloise

IT'S RIGHT THERE ON THE ROLL

Dear Heloise: I read your recent hint about advertising or printing coupons on the core of paper towel rolls. Advertising is a GREAT idea.

Often, I want to buy the same product because it works so well, but don't know what brand it is because the wrapper has been discarded. If the brand name was printed on the tube, there'd be no question. This would work for toilet paper, too. -- Carol, Little Rock, Ark.

Twist it out