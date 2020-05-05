Heloise: Disinfecting with bleach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: During this pandemic, it is more important than ever to disinfect surfaces in our homes and items we bring into our homes. It might be difficult to find commercial disinfectants, but you may already have just what you need in your home — household bleach. It is an excellent disinfectant because it kills 99% of germs! You can make your own disinfecting solution by mixing 2 tablespoons of regular bleach with 1 quart of water.

To clean frequently touched surfaces such as countertops, faucets, remote controls, door handles, phones, etc., put on a pair of gloves and dip a cloth or sponge into the bleach solution, squeeze out the excess, then wipe the surface. Let the solution sit for at least five minutes to allow it to air-dry.

Let's all do that we can to keep our families safe and stop the spread of this virus. — Heloise

Dispensing pet meds

Dear Heloise: I share my home with four dogs and two cats, four of which take daily medications, some twice a day. To keep track of who gets what and when, I purchased a plastic, seven-day pill organizer for each pet and labeled them with the pets' names. At the start of the week, I put their pills for that week in the organizer. This gives me peace of mind knowing they are getting their proper doses. — Blair in Maryland