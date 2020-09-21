HELOISE: Disposing lids safely

Less water, less mess

Dear Heloise: I try hard to be conscious of how much water I use. So I finally stopped letting the water run while brushing my teeth. However, I then had to deal with washing away the toothpaste drips in the sink. So I now run a little water in the sink with the drain plug in. When I'm finished brushing, all I have to do is let out the water, and the drips go with it. This makes me feel better all around. — Joe in Arizona

Wedding bell blues

Kathy, of course, the first consideration is your budget. You need to allot a certain amount of money for food, flowers, dress, etc., and be disciplined enough to stick to your budget. Vendors will tempt you with exotic floral arrangements and beautiful but outrageously priced gowns; family may want you to invite extra people to your wedding. But it's really up to the two of you what kind of food, flowers and formal wear you choose and who is at your wedding. Do not be led far from your budget. Sticking to the limits you have set for yourself will make your special day less stressful as you start your life together. Congratulations! — Heloise