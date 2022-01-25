HELOISE: Disposing of drugs

Dear Heloise: While I applaud your suggestion in a previous column that people use the new year to clean out their medicine cabinets, I was disappointed that you suggested only that they "toss" the expired or unneeded drugs.

Drugs in the waste stream, whether landfilled or flushed down toilets, are a major source of environmental harm. They affect the human water supply and the health of many species of animals, which are critical to food chains, thus affecting other animals.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year by local police departments, and many pharmacies offer voluntary or state-mandated safe disposal of drugs. In many places this can even be done by mail. I hope that you will clarify your position, at the very least if you run this idea again next year. Thank you. — Tim Wiles, Guilderland, N.Y.

Tim, thank you for this important information. Check in your community for the take-back days to get rid of your drugs safely. — Heloise

Faucet aerator replacement