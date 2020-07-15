HELOISE: DIY sausage patties

This recipe is one of three found in my pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes." You'll also find toffee cookies and carrot cake. Visit www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box. 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, for a copy. Did you know baking soda can also be used as a natural deodorant, homemade toothpaste and as a gargle for fresh breath? -- Heloise

BAD SMELL

Dear Heloise: My wooden cutting board has a terrible, lingering onion-garlic smell that I can't seem to get rid of, no matter how much I try. What would Heloise do? -- Ellen, via email

Ellen, the best way I've found to kill those odors on a wooden cutting board is to sprinkle the surface with a generous amount of salt, then take half a lemon or lime and scrub the board in a circular motion. Let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes, then wash with warm soapy water and air-dry. -- Heloise

Cleaning lettuce

Dear Heloise: I live in a warm climate and to make certain my lettuce is clean and bug-free, I soak the head of lettuce in a bowl of cold, clean water with a hand full of salt and about a half cup of vinegar. I let it sit for about 15 minutes to make certain the leaves don't harbor any pests. Then I empty the water out and use running water to wash off each leaf, and gently dry the leaves with a paper towel. — Malia in Hawaii

