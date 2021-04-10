HELOISE: DNA kits ... for your dog

Dear Readers: Interested in your dog's DNA? Want to know which breeds your dog descended from? The particular traits of that breed? What to expect health- and behavior-wise from your dog? A dog DNA test may work for you.

Kits range in price from about $50 to over $200. A simple mouth swab is usually all that's required, then you mail off the swab and wait to hear back.

These kits can provide good information, but for the most part, they are used just for entertainment and fun. Your veterinarian can provide good information about your dog's health and behavior profile. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Manny and Penny! All dog mom Peggy Z. needs to say is, "Who wants to go for a ride?" and open the door. They're always ready!

To see these two eager travelers, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend or two? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

Round peg, square hole

Dear Heloise: It's tree-planting season. I've discovered a great hint. I dig my hole for the tree in the shape of a square.