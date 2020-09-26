HELOISE: Dog 'bearly' measures up?

Dear Heloise: To track the growth of our puppy, we photograph him next to a teddy bear as a point of comparison once per month. This would work well if you have an overweight pet too, to monitor weight loss. We get a kick out of seeing the changes in our pup. — Kelsey W. in Ore.

PET PAL

Dear Readers: We were SWAMPED with wonderful cat photos following our column on International Cat Day! Nora G. sent a pic of her beautiful and loving Amore. When he was young, he was nicknamed "the apprentice" because he'd sit next to any workman in the house and watch, as though he was learning. To see Amore and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com -- Heloise

Mug cake snack

Dear Heloise: I have a hint for those of us who live alone and want a treat sometimes. Regular cake mix can be used for a "mug cake" with good results.

I mix 1/2 cup of any dry cake mix with 2 to 3 tablespoons of water in a soup mug. I stir until the lumps break up, then microwave it for 1 minute to 1 minute and 15 seconds. I let it sit for about 5 minutes, and I have a quick, sweet treat!