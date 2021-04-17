HELOISE: Dog helps diabetes fight

Dear Heloise: You shine a light on service dogs quite a bit; allow me to tell you about mine.

When people think of service dogs, they probably think of those who help a blind person or someone who has mobility issues. And yes, those dogs are out there. But my dog, Stella, helps me with my diabetes!

Stella is trained to detect hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. When my blood sugar is low, the smell of my breath changes and I can start to perspire a lot.

She will sense this and prompt me with a paw or a nudge to treat my blood sugar while I am still able to do so.

She can also sense if I start to feel lightheaded and act like I might faint, also symptoms, among others, of hypoglycemia. — Cayla R. in Illinois

Cayla, I'm so happy you have Stella, a diabetic service dog, also called a DSD. Here's the thing — a dog's sense of smell is acute, to say the least.

A human has around 5 million olfactory cells; a dog can have as many as 220 million! This means the dog's sense of smell can be 1,000 times sharper than a person's. This is necessary to detect those changes in the smell of your breath and/or sweat, which may indicate your blood sugar is dropping.