HELOISE: Dog riding shotgun at risk

Comparing COVID, cold, flu

Dear Readers: Let's take a look at the symptoms of COVID, the flu and the common cold:

Loss of smell and/or taste is common with COVID, but rare with the flu and the cold.

Fever and chills are common with both COVID and the flu, but not with a cold (not everyone suffering from the flu will have a fever).

Dry coughing is common with both COVID and the flu, and slightly with a cold.

Shortness of breath? Sometimes with COVID, but not with the flu or a cold.

Headaches? Sometimes with COVID, common with the flu, and rare with a cold.

Sneezing? Not with COVID or the flu, but common with a cold.

And finally,

Nausea and diarrhea? Sometimes with COVID and the flu, but not with a cold — Heloise

Why does the dog ...

Dear Heloise: Why does the dog follow me into the bathroom? I'd like some privacy! — Ronald R. in Ohio