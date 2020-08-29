HELOISE: Dog walkers take heed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: Sept. 8 is National Dog Walker Appreciation Day! What are some rules dog walkers should stick to? Let's take a look:

Always have your dog on a leash unless you are in a dog park. You never know when your dog may take off and run.

Cleaning up after the dog is a no-brainer. Nobody wants a surprise package in their front yard. It is not fertilizer. It's unsightly and smelly.

Meet and greets along the way are risky. One dog may or may not get along with another dog. Why chance it? Keep dogs apart.

It may be hard to believe, but not everyone loves dogs. People you meet while walking your dog could have allergies; they could be afraid of dogs. Dog walkers shouldn't assume everyone is amiable to dogs.

Man's best friends have enriched our lives in so many ways. But a long walk is a win-win for you both. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Michelle and Dave T. in Omaha, Neb., sent a picture of their 6-month-old Morkie, Freddie, celebrating his first Fourth of July. He is friendly and playful, and he LOVES everyone! He even tolerates his rabbit "brother" Mopsy.