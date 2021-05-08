HELOISE: Dognapping on the rise

Dear Readers: During COVID, the theft of dogs has taken a major uptick. People are looking for companionship, evidently, and they see stealing a dog as a viable choice to get a companion. These people can also use your dog for resale, ransom, breeding or baiting. Protect yourself and your pooch.

Never leave your dog alone outside, even on your own property. Don't allow a young child to walk your dog. If you have an elderly neighbor who has a dog, walk with them to keep them safe. Make sure all dogs are microchipped with current information.

The thieves' modus operandi? These people watch you when you're walking the dog and follow you. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious activity. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Brodie. He's a pug puppy -- a crazy lil dude, according to San Antonio, Texas, dog mom Jessica and her son Gavin. Brodie likes to hike, and he bites on his leash in an effort to free himself! They have lots of adventures together. Brodie also likes to watch TV with Gavin. It's the best way to end National Pet Week!