Heloise: Dog's sniffing makes scents

Dear Heloise: I am a senior citizen (age 77) who now lives alone and was concerned that something could happen to me and I would not be found for an unknown amount of time.

My son and I came up with a solution to assure he would know to actually check on me.

When I get up in the morning, I text him a message. For example: "I am up now and am fine." At bedtime, the message would be: "Going to bed now."

If he failed to get one of these messages, he would know something was wrong. Maybe this can help others in the same situation. — Carolyn N., Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Carolyn, this is a great use of today's technology, and I'm sure it's a comfort to you and your son.

We all need to keep an eye out for each other. You never know who just might need a helping hand. — Heloise

I SHAWL BE WARM

Dear Heloise: Why put all your pretty shawls away for the summer? I keep one on the back of a chair, because sometimes the air conditioner can get chilly. -- Faye M., Youngstown, Ohio

Puppy poses