Heloise: Donate to animal shelters

Dear Readers: It's spring, and that means it's puppy and kitten season. The animal shelters are bursting with new babies. They need donations, pronto! If you want to help, here are some items that are very much needed and recommended by The Humane Society.

Food-related items: training treats, canned and dry food, formula, puppy replacement milk, kitten and puppy bottles, food bowls, plastic containers and grocery bags.

For comfort and care-related items: blankets, towels, cotton balls and swabs, baby wipes, heating pads, puppy pads, rubbing alcohol, newspaper, paper towels and pet beds.

Other miscellaneous items: durable toys, hair trimmers, flea combs, crates (all sizes), litter boxes, nonclumping cat litter, litter scoopers and small collars for puppies and kittens.

This can make a great service project for a church youth group or scout pack. Cash is also a welcome gift. — Heloise

Decrease the crease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Dear Heloise: I found a pair of really nice dress pants in a resale shop that are a little too short for my husband, so I let the hem out, leaving a very noticeable crease. How can I remove it? — Meredith in Florida