HELOISE: Donate to food banks

Dear Readers: Are you thinking about buying a home? Mortgage rates are low and home sales are up in most areas. Here are some terms and definitions you should become familiar with:

Contingent: An offer from the buyer has been accepted by the seller, but, if the house doesn't pass inspection, or if the buyer can't get a loan, the deal can fall through.

Pending: The seller has accepted an offer from a buyer, the contingencies have been met, but the seller could continue to show the property and take other offers as a backup plan. A buyer can hold out hope on a property if it's listed as pending. Let the Realtor know you're interested.

Under Contract: The seller has accepted an offer, but the sale is not yet final. The buyer must secure financing, complete the home inspection process and other conditions that the buyer and seller have set forth. A contract can still dissolve, so the seller may be taking backup offers, especially a generous one or one with more favorable terms.

Knowing these terms will help you understand the home-buying process, hopefully making it easier and less stressful. — Heloise

