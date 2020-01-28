Heloise: Donations are in the cards

• You'll want to prevent the phone from getting too hot. Removing the phone from its case will help to charge it more efficiently.

• Powering off the phone completely can help. If the phone isn't using energy to run apps, the entire charge is going to the battery.

— Heloise

Drug ads

Dear Heloise: My beef is about drug advertisements on TV. Everyone wants to know why prescription drug prices are so high, but no one takes into consideration the billions of dollars drug companies spend on TV advertisements.

If the TV is on while we're eating dinner, quite frankly, I don't want to hear about something that can cause vomiting, diarrhea or possible death! They want me to "ask my doctor." Are they implying that my doctor isn't smart enough to know what medicines I need? — Sally Rice, via email

Memory maker

Dear Heloise: Over the years, I would always buy postcards when our family was on vacation. Wherever we went, each kid picked out a postcard from various stops.