HELOISE: Don't abandon your pet

Today's Sound Off is about abandoning pets:

Dear Heloise: We live out in the country on 25 acres of land. It's not uncommon for heartless people to abandon animals out where we live, which is how we ended up with four cats and three dogs.

There is no excuse for treating an animal this way. A domesticated dog or cat cannot survive on its own for very long. They fall prey to other animals, such as coyotes and larger dogs, or starve to death. They suffer in the cold and heat, and if they have not been spayed or neutered — and nearly all are not — they multiply, causing even more problems and suffering.

When you take in an animal, you take it in as a family member, which means it gets its shots, plenty of food and water, and all the care and attention it needs. In many states, tying up a dog on a rope or chain is against the law, so your dog will need to be kept in the house or in a fenced-in yard.

Stop dumping animals. If you adopt an animal, take care of it. If for some reason you can't take care of it, find a no-kill shelter and give it to them. Or find someone who'll take care of the animal and keep it as a family pet.

If you see someone abandoning an animal, get their license plate number and call the police. It's illegal to dump animals. If someone has an animal chained up to a doghouse, tree or pole, call the police. If someone mistreats an animal in any way, call the police and turn them in. It will be the kindest thing you ever do. — Karen T., Lubbock, Texas

Karen, to this I would add: Never buy an animal for someone else. Let them pick out the pet they want at a shelter. Too many people are gifted with a pet they don't really want, and the poor animal often is ignored or mistreated. — Heloise

FAST FACTS

Have any leftover small scoopers from coffee cans or powdered drinks? Here are some new uses for them:

-- Scoop food for small pets.

-- Measure out bath salts.

-- Measure out sprinkles for cupcakes.

-- Measure out fertilizer for a bucket of water for plants.

Perfect gift

Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law always wonders how I know the perfect gift to get her for her birthday. I just listen to people when they talk, and usually, at some point, they mention something they'd like to have or need. As soon as I get home, I write it down. If I can get it, they get it for some gift-giving occasion. — Gloria D., Boulder City, Nevada

AN OLD MEMORY

Dear Heloise: My memory isn't what it used to be, so to help me remember to do something or to pick up something at the store, I place a rubber band around my wrist and say, "This is to remember to pick up dog food." Then I snap the rubber band. While I'm out, I will occasionally snap the rubber band, and I remember what I needed to do. -- Roger T., Vail, Colorado

