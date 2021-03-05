HELOISE: Don't advertise your life

Dear Heloise: I see cars everywhere with stickers on them and various decals, showing their support for their hobbies, pets and kids, even putting their name on their license plates. They advertise their lives to the world. It's a huge mistake, and here's why. First, they let the world know they will be gone on weekends to go hunting or crosscountry bike racing. A thief can take down your license number, find out where you live and ransack your house. Hunters often have more than one gun, maybe some expensive fishing equipment too. A thief would love to have your toys.