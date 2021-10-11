HELOISE: Don't be a litterbug!

Today's Sound Off is about littering:
Dear Heloise: This afternoon, I parked my car in the parking lot, and as I was walking to the grocery store, I noticed someone had tossed two dirty diapers in the parking lot. Not only is that disgusting, it's also unsanitary and really, there's no excuse for it.
Two days ago I went to the cemetery to place flowers on my mother's grave, and as I pulled into the cemetery, I noticed a bunch of empty beer cans scattered over several graves. And disposable masks seem to be on the ground almost everywhere.
What is it with people? Why can't people pick up after themselves? These are just a few examples of littering, but I've seen many more of late. It shows a real lack of respect for the property of others, as well as a careless disregard for safety and health of the public. — Holly E., Minnetonka, Minnesota
Holly, I don't like litter, either. Respect for the property of others begins in the home, where a number of things should be taught. — Heloise
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
Plastic bag uses
• Carry a couple in your luggage to store your soiled clothing.
• Place in your glove compartment for litter.
• Use as packing material.
• Wrap off-season shoes to keep them clean.
Multiple gadgets
Dear Heloise: I know a lot of cooks love all the new products on the market for their kitchens, but I have a tiny kitchen in my condo. So instead of buying several new gadgets, I make my "tools" do double duty. My blender really gets a workout because I don't have a juicer, and I can blend so many things with it. I have a grater that I use to cut carrot curls (or chocolate curls for dressing up dessert), as well as for making lemon and orange zest. My utility shears are indispensable. My wok and electric frying pan can cook nearly anything.
By using a little imagination and a few useful tools, I can save a lot of cupboard space and a lot of money. — Davis W., Bellevue, Ohio
Makeup idea
Dear Heloise: I hate to carry a purse around, especially at work. I finally saw an eyeglass case that was big enough for me to put a tube of lipstick and a comb inside, and that is all I carry with me these days. — Jessica V., Claymont, Delaware
Bug free
Dear Heloise: Here in Hawaii we have our share of insects. So to keep crawling and flying bugs from attacking my sister's wedding cake at her oceanside wedding, we covered the cake with a lightweight sheet of plastic and anchored it down with tape. Then we placed each leg of the table in a pan of water to keep crawling insects from getting to the cake. This is a rather common way of protecting food here in the islands whenever we have a barbecue or special event. — Malia K., Hilo, Hawaii
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.