HELOISE:Don't be a no-show

Dear Heloise: I have a full service beauty salon with five other chairs and stylists. This is how I make a living. You can't imagine how annoying it is when a client doesn't keep their appointment and doesn't call me in a timely fashion to allow me to book someone else. Some people think it's not a big deal but for me; it is. I have two boys to feed and clothe. I have bills to pay.

I know there are occasions where something happens last minute, and I don't get angry over that. But to not call and not show up is just plain rude. Let your readers know that people like me have bills, kids, utilities and much more that we need to pay for, so if at all possible, don't stand us up. If you show up late, you might need to reschedule. We are a business, and we conduct our time and work as business professionals. Thank You. — Janine L., Miami, Fla.