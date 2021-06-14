HELOISE: Don't distract drivers!

Cigar boxes

Dear Heloise: I went to a store here that sells cigars and related items and bought three cigar boxes. There are a number of craft projects you can do with cigar boxes, but I bought them to give to my three grandchildren. I put a couple of pictures of their mother in each one, when their mother was about their age, along with a small piece of costume jewelry, and told them this was their "treasure box." They could store special items inside. They loved it! One girl has a two dollar bill in hers, another has a ring she found on a street corner (it's costume jewelry), and the third girl has photos of her friends in there. Sometimes the most inexpensive item can bring joy to a child.