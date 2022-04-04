HELOISE: Don't fall for fraud

Today's Sound Off is about protecting yourself from bank fraud:

Dear Heloise: I work at a well known banking institution, and of late, we have experienced problems from various scammers. Since we are in contact with other banking institutions, we found that several other companies have been hit with the same problems we are facing. Please warn your readers that just because someone on the phone, in a text message or email says they are from your bank, they still have no right to ask certain questions.

1. Do NOT give out your account number, passwords, username, debit card number or credit card numbers. Never give anyone else your PIN or Social Security number. If you suspect fraud, hang up and alert your bank immediately.

2. Scammers can make your caller ID look like it's from your bank, so beware of this trick.

3. If it's a text or email you receive, look for typos and errors in the grammar that's used.

4. Always call your bank and let them know what's happened so they can keep an eye on your account. Even if you have mistakenly given out personal or financial information, don't delay calling your bank with your suspicions. -- Linda S., Dallas, Texas

Fast facts

Lost a pet? Here's what to do:

— Make flyers to post and hand out; use a photo of your pet if you have one.

— Next, ask neighbors if they have seen your pet and leave a flyer with your phone number.

— Call all local animal shelters and the pound to see if your pet was turned in. Do this daily.

— Drive around your area, looking up and down each street.

— Place a notice in the local paper with your phone number and offer a small reward if found.

— Go online and post a picture of your pet on local community sites.

MEDICATION MIX-UP

Dear Heloise: We just had a problem here at home that could have been very serious. I used to store all medications in a plastic container in the refrigerator. That included medication for our two elderly dogs as well as the pills my husband takes. My husband and I were chatting while he was getting out his meds, and he wasn't paying attention to the vial of pills. I stopped him before he popped the pill in his mouth because it was the wrong color. That's when we found out he almost took the dog's medication. Now I store the dogs' medicines in the refrigerator and my husband's medication in our nightstand. -- Diane H., Morgantown, West Virginia

Breakfast

Dear Heloise: With four boys and three girls in our blended household, I decided to teach the kids to make their own breakfast and lunch each school day. I let them choose what they want to eat, and then they clean up afterward. If they want cookies in their lunch, they are to pack no more than two or three, depending on the size. It's a step toward making them independent adults someday. — Ashley G., Rockland, Massachusetts

