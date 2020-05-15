Heloise: Don't fall for virus scams

Learning to economize

Dear Heloise: Since the pandemic hit, we're seeing a lot of panic about running out of supplies like toilet paper, toothpaste and other necessities. This has made me take a good look at how I may have been overusing some of these products.

For example, a pea-size amount of toothpaste will do just as good a job as a brush full. I've found half the amount of toilet paper I've been using is plenty. Instead of grabbing a full paper towel to do a small job, use a half sheet. If a paper plate isn't soiled after having chips or pretzels on it, save it for having a snack later. Now I'm on a mission to find other ways to cut excess. — Bob in New Hampshire

Cleaning the dishwasher

Dear Heloise: Since my husband has passed, I find that I'm not using my dishwasher as often, and I'm noticing a bad smell coming from it. What's the best way to eliminate the odor? — Flo in Montana