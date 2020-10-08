HELOISE: Don't fear mental help

Dear Readers: We're in the middle of Mental Health Awareness Week. Mental illness is a medical condition, and anxiety and mood disorders are the most common mental illnesses.

The goal of Mental Health Awareness Week is to erase the stigma and get people to talk about their mental health problems without fear of judgment.

No one would judge someone who is sick with cancer or COVID-19; mental health should be given the same consideration.

Don't be afraid to seek help for yourself or for someone you love. — Heloise

On the same page

Dear Heloise: I streamline my day onto one sheet of paper. I write down appointments, phone calls I need to make, what my kids have scheduled, work tasks I need to accomplish or what's for dinner, on one page each day. It makes it easy to have everything laid out before me, and at the end of the day, I have a sense of accomplishment as I toss out the marked-off list. — Jan in California

Socks rock!