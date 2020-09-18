HELOISE: Don't just mask odors

Clifton, if you need your cane to walk, you can take it onboard with you. It's an approved mobility aid. However, I highly recommend that you also check with your airline before you make your trip, to make certain the requirements haven't changed. — Heloise

Day hike prep

Dear Readers: With so much time spent indoors over the past few months and with lovely fall weather coming, many people will be tempted to get out and take a day hike in nature. AARP has some suggestions that we should all follow to make certain we're safe. Before leaving for your trip, be sure to tell someone when you plan to start and return, where you'll be and which trails or where in the park you plan to explore. They should also know the names of anyone else who will be joining you. Be sure to have enough food and water and the necessary gear for your hike.

A walk in nature may be just what we all need to relieve the cabin fever we're feeling. — Heloise

A new spring box?

Dear Heloise: Is it necessary to replace the box spring when I buy a new mattress? I'm always trying to save money. — Beth in New Hampshire