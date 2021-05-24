HELOISE: Don't let uninvited guests in

Today's Sound Off: Uninvited guests.

Dear Heloise: Three years ago we bought a nice home on a lake so we could retire and relax. Unfortunately, everyone we know thinks they are welcome to drop in uninvited. They bring their kids, use our towels and generally make themselves at home. No one ever seems to volunteer to help clean up, take out the trash or do anything.

This past Christmas I sent out a Christmas letter explaining that while we love having company, we would prefer that everyone wait until they are invited and that we could no longer entertain uninvited guests due to my husband's need for rest after his open-heart surgery.

This past weekend, my stepson and his family showed up, uninvited, with their three children and an assortment of friends. He said he was insulted by my letter, but he and his wife decided to "forgive" us and come anyway. I threw everyone out!

How do I keep people from just inviting themselves without making them enemies? — Joyce K., Petoskey, Michigan