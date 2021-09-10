HELOISE: Don't neglect clothes dryer

Dear Heloise: I am writing about the information you had about dryer fires. A good friend was a firefighter, and he also said to never leave the house with the dryer on. Also, never go to bed with a dryer on. My sister and her family got really lucky with a dryer fire. Her son’s bedroom just happens to be right above the laundry room. They went to bed with a load of towels in the dryer. Thank heavens their son woke up because smoke was coming up through the register vent. He was able to wake everyone up, and they all got out of the house.
Just thought you might want to pass this info on to your readers. — Susan E., Fort Wayne, Indiana
Susan, thanks for passing along that valuable information. Another Heloise Hint: Always have a fire extinguisher in your laundry room and kitchen. You never know when you might need it. — Heloise
Moldy problem
Dear Heloise: I’ve got black mold growing on a rubber bath mat I use. It’s disgusting, but I don’t know what will kill this mold and make it go away. —Mae K., Montgomery, Mississippi
Mae, put your rubber bathmat in the washing machine with regular detergent and about 1 cup of household bleach. Let the bathmat dry outside on a sunny day. This should do the trick! — Heloise
Wrinkles be gone
Dear Heloise: Mornings are always a hassle around my house, so I seldom have time to iron anything before I leave for work. However, I found that if a garment is slightly wrinkled, I can throw it in the dryer with a wet microfiber cloth. While it’s in the dryer, I put on my makeup, and then it comes out looking good and wrinkle-free. I found this works on some sweaters as well. — Wendy O., Springdale, Arkansas
Signs
Dear Heloise: I recently had my fourth garage sale. I learned from experience that people think nothing of breaking an item and walking off as though it wasn’t important. I finally posted a few signs on the garage walls that read:
Lovely to look at,
Delightful to hold,
But if you break it,
Consider it sold.
No one broke anything at this last garage sale! — Grace L., Tyler, Texas
GOOD-BYE YUCKY MESS
Dear Heloise: I have a cold nearly every winter. To spare myself and others the mess of tissues filling up a basket, I take an empty tissue box and stuff used tissues inside. This not only looks better than all those used tissues in a basket, it is less likely to spread the nasty cold germs to others. — Nora S., Elk River, Minn.
Dear Readers: As we’re turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let’s take a look:
— Never say: “I’m the greatest in my department.” Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished.”
— Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you’re talking bad about him or her, you’ll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you’ve learned, but keep it professional.
— Don’t let on that you like to work alone. Whether it’s your thing or not, you’ll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
— Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
— Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. — Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We’ve probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution’s app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It’s called Picture Pay, and it’s easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank’s app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don’t have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. — Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving — anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. — Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I’m so sorry about your friend’s son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. — Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it’s a good barrier from chlorine. — Heloise
