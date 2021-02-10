HELOISE: Don't refrigerate champagne

Dear Heloise: My sister and I have a bet going. I say champagne should not be refrigerated, but my sister says it needs to go in the refrigerator as soon as you get home from the store. Which of us is correct? — Linda and Sharon, Potomac, Virginia

Linda and Sharon, a purist would tell you to never store champagne in a refrigerator because it might absorb other odors from various foods. The low temperatures also can make the cork shrink, allowing the bubbles to escape and the champagne to go flat. It's best to store champagne in a cool, dark place on its side. Only place it in the refrigerator a couple of hours before serving or in a bucket of ice. — Heloise

AN OLD FAVORITE

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Tortellini soup recipe. It was a big hit with my in-laws the last time they came for a visit, and they're coming again in a few weeks. I'd like to make it for them when they come in March. — Sandra M., Helena, Montana

Sandra, yes my Tortellini and Bean Soup is one of my favorites, too. Here it is. You'll need:

1/2 pound dry kidney beans; or 2 16-ounce cans kidney beans

1 bay leaf

Sprinkle of garlic powder