HELOISE: Don't say 'yes' to scammer

Dear Heloise: Have you received a telephone call where the caller started out with: "I'm a Medicare adviser on a recorded line. Can you hear me?" DO NOT ANSWER! Hang up immediately. This is nothing but a trick to get you to say "yes," and that one word can get you into a lot of trouble. They use it to buy goods and services that you won't receive but will be billed for anyway. Always be alert for scam artists who want to take unfair advantage of you. — Lowell M., Boston

Lowell, thank you for your warning. I've received calls like that and I always hang up on them.

