Heloise: Don't skip mail address

Dear Heloise: First, I'd like to thank you for supplying an actual physical address to contact you. Everyone else in the country seems to think, incorrectly, that we all have a computer, so they only give an online address. They discriminate against the many of us who, by choice, do not have a computer or are unable to receive a signal. If they would do like you have and provide a physical address, then everyone would be able to contact them or respond to their message. — Bill M., Staunton, Vir.