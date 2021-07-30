HELOISE: Double-duty dissent

Dear Heloise: I always love it when I can do two or three jobs at once. (I wear rubber gloves for this to protect my manicure.)
Put 2 or 3 tablespoons of automatic dishwasher soap in a bathroom sink. Run hot water to dissolve it and fill the sink. Use a cloth to gently scrub around the sink and fixtures.
Next drop all your combs, brushes and even hot rollers in the sink. Swish around and let sit for a couple of minutes. Then rinse thoroughly and let dry on a towel. Then rinse the sink. — Audrey B., Rickreall, Oregon
Audrey, your method of cleaning is fine except for one thing. You are placing your combs and brushes in dirty water, where you have just cleaned the bathroom sink. Remember, the bathroom sink is where we wash our hands, face, brush our teeth and spit out the toothpaste left over from brushing. Maybe things like a hairbrush and comb should start with clean water. —Heloise
No bugs
Dear Heloise: As I recall, you once had a good hint for keeping insects away from food that is outside. We're having a garden wedding here very soon, and I'd like to keep the wedding cake free of bugs while the ceremony is in progress. Could you repeat that hint? — Mary Jane D., Danville, Kentucky
Mary Jane, put the wedding cake on a table of its own and make sure you can cover the wedding cake with a loose covering to keep flying insects from landing on it. Place each table leg in a pan or can of water, without letting the legs touch the sides of the water container, to keep crawling insects from climbing up to the cake. I learned this lesson many years ago when I lived in Hawaii. — Heloise
Weeding out closet
Dear Heloise: My bedroom closet is fairly large, but it's always crammed with clothes. I hate to throw anything away just in case I might need it again in the future. How can I weed out my junk and keep only what I need? — Connie S., Amhurst, New York
Connie, I know it's hard to let go of things, and reorganizing a closet seems monumental, but try this: Take a section of your closet and remove all the hanging items. Lay them on your bed and ask yourself, "Do I wear this often or never?" The "nevers" go in a pile to either be tossed out or given away. And be honest with yourself. Do each section like this. Next, hang all the dresses together, all the slacks together, long-sleeve tops together and short or sleeveless tops together, and so on. Do the same with your shoes and purses. Be ruthless in your editing. Before you know it, you'll have a beautiful, well-organized closet. — Heloise
THE PRICE OF ADMISSION
Dear Heloise: Someone told me I need to give the bride and groom a gift or money equivalent to the price of the dinner served at a wedding. Is this true? -- William L., Marysville, Ohio
William, no, not anymore. People give what they can afford. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
