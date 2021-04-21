HELOISE: Down drain? It's not wasted

Dear Heloise: I like to use a box of baking soda to deodorize my refrigerator and keep a box in the fridge for several months. Can I then use it in various recipes? I hate to waste food, and if the baking soda is still useable, I'd rather not just toss it out. — Sandy M., Englewood, Florida

Sandy, sorry but that box of baking soda has already absorbed many odors in your refrigerator, which are not suitable for cooking. However, you can pour it down a drain in the kitchen or bathroom along with a cup of vinegar to deodorize your drains. This way you won't have wasted the baking soda.

There are so many uses for baking soda, and it's safe to use around children and animals. — Heloise

