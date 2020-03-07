Heloise: Drat the gnats!

Dear Readers: Gnat season is the end of spring into the beginning of summer, and it will soon be upon us. Gnats are tiny black flying insects, related to the mosquito, that can bite and impart a nasty, itchy (and although relatively minor) welt to the skin.

They thrive on houseplants, but the good news is, there's a way to control them in your home. Mix a drop or two of dishwashing soap with about a cup of water, and either mist the leaves or pour a bit onto the soil. This should kill the gnats. — Heloise

Fur be gone

Dear Heloise: To remove pet hair on large or small surfaces, I've found that the thing that works best for me (I have six pets) is to use a kitchen rubber glove. I just dampen the glove, slide it across the surface, and the fur rolls up and is easily removed from the glove. — Bernadette A. via email

Gas detector

Dear Heloise: I have a gas furnace, water heater and clothes dryer side by side in my basement. I recently bought an inexpensive ($25) natural gas detector that plugs into my wall outlet near my gas appliances. — Mary, via email

Saying goodbye