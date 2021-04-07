HELOISE: Dry cornstarch long-lasting

Dear Heloise: How long does cornstarch last? There is no date on my box of cornstarch. My mother claims it will last for years. but I have my doubts. —Callie Y., Provo, Utah

Callie, looks like your mother is right (mothers often are!). As long as your cornstarch is kept dry it will last a long time. The best way to store it is in a plastic or glass container to make certain moisture is kept away from the cornstarch. — Heloise

Frozen bacon

Dear Heloise: When I open a new package of bacon, I always take out two or three strips, wrap them in cling wrap and freeze them. When I make green beans or any other food that's enhanced by a little bacon, I have my bacon strips handy in the freezer. — Lois C., Beaverton, Ore.

Mother's Chinese beets

Dear Heloise: I love your Chinese beets, but it's been a while since I last made them, and I have forgotten all the ingredients and the correct amount of things. Would you reprint the recipe for beet lovers like me? — Sarah F., Greensboro, North Carolina

Sarah, it seems like everyone loves this recipe, because we get so many requests for it. Here it is for all those beet lovers out there. You'll need: