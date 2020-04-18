Heloise: Duncan love

To see Annie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny, furry, four-legged friend? Send a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

Tell friend to stick it

Dear Heloise: I have a friend who actually teaches her dog to stick his head out the car window as she drives along at speeds of up to 65 mph. Would you write a hint for your readers why it is unsafe to have your dog's head sticking out of an open car window at any speed? Thanks! I love your column that I read daily in the San Antonio Express-News. -- Ruth F., Windcrest, Texas

Ruth, happy to, and thanks for your readership. Readers, there are several reasons why this is a terrible idea. The dog could fall out of the vehicle or be struck by rocks and other road waste, which can cause an eye injury. The dog also could be struck by road signage or branches, and the wind whipping in their sensitive ears can cause harm.

The dog should be secured in the back seat with no access to an open window. -- Heloise

When to spay and neuter