Heloise: Ease lost wallet woes

Dear Heloise: When you lose your wallet, all sorts of scary thoughts go through your mind. You'll, of course, need to act quickly to cancel your credit cards, but do you remember everything that was in your wallet? I couldn't when it happened to me. So as soon as I had replaced my driver's license, insurance cards and credit cards, I took a photo of each (front and back) with my cellphone and emailed them to myself. I saved the photos in a file on my computer. Now I have peace of mind knowing that I have a record of what's in my wallet. — Donna in Kentucky