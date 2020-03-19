Heloise: Eliminating musty smells

Dear Heloise: Help! A few of our towels have a musty smell (including my favorite). Despite repeated washings, it won't go away. What can I do? — Tim, Omaha, Nebraska

Tim, sometimes odors linger even after washing, but here's something you can try: Be sure to wash only a few towels at a time (don't overstuff). Towels need to move around. Wash as usual, then add 1/2 cup of baking soda to the rinse cycle. This should help eliminate the musty odor. Avoid using fabric softener sheets. They will coat the towels and make them less absorbent. — Heloise

Recycle books

Do you have suggestions for how to dispose of or where to recycle used books? These are a mix of textbooks and general fiction/nonfiction. I want to avoid sending them to a landfill. — Jennifer, via email

Jennifer, you can donate to a women's shelter, daycare centers, doctor's and dentist's offices, theater groups, schools, scouting organizations, senior care centers and libraries, or you can recycle paperback books. Readers, any other suggestions? — Heloise

Fresh veggies