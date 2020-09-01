HELOISE: Employee badge essential

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: A warning for your readers: A big online retailer sells T-shirts and baseball caps preprinted with names of some of the big delivery companies! It is possible for someone with bad intent to don these items and possibly enter your home. An unsuspecting person wouldn't know the difference. Legitimate employees will wear a photo identification badge. Look for it, and don't open the door to someone you don't know, isn't identifiable or isn't expected. — Henry in Texas

Tech talk Tuesday

Dear Readers: Seniors need and enjoy the internet, but for some on a fixed income, the cost can be a roadblock. Providers have made provisions.

Look for low-cost plans. Many of the big-name providers are offering service with no deposit required, no annual contract to sign, no activation fees and no early termination fees. These plans may not have the speed of some others, but might suit you.

To get a discounted rate on your internet, you might need to be receiving federal or state public assistance. Shop around. — Heloise

Hands off!

Dear Heloise: My 90-year-old mom insisted I email you about using your elbows in an elevator to avoid germs. — Kristi, via email