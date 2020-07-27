HELOISE: Encourage weight losers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's Sound Off is about weight loss jealousy:

Dear Heloise: I have been able to lose 65 pounds with diet and exercise, and although I had to really work at it, the rewards have been great. I have fewer aches and pains, my blood pressure is lower and there has been a significant improvement in my HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, too.

I never talked about it, because I didn't want to appear as if I were bragging, but when some people noticed they would say, oh, you look gaunt (or tired or too skinny, etc.).

Please tell your readers to never discourage people who slim down. Many people do it to improve their health and extend their lives. If a friend drops a few pounds, keep encouraging them to hit their goal instead of trying to sabotage their efforts. If someone drops you as a friend because you've slimmed down, then they never were a real friend in the first place. — Katherine in Illinois

Katherine, congratulations for having the self-discipline and determination to stick with your diet and exercise plan. — Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001