HELOISE: Enjoy beauty of the season

Dear Readers: With the holidays coming up, when you go shopping, stores may (or may not) be offering a variety of sales. Before you head out to shop, go online to check on prices at various stores to get a handle on the prices of products and to see if sales are being offered. And with the current supply chain issues, shop as early as you can. There might not be the wide variety of products that are normally offered because of all the shortages related to the pandemic. — Heloise
Ugly water rings
Dear Readers: When you see a crusty, calcium-type ring inside the vase, it most likely has been caused by using tap water that contains minerals. But you can remove this unattractive ring. Here's how to do it:
Warm enough full-strength household vinegar to cover the deposits and then pour into the vase. Cover the top of the vase with your hand and shake the vase. Allow the vinegar to soak in the vase overnight.
The next day, pour out the mixture and rub the inside with a nonabrasive scrubbing pad to be certain that everything is dissolved. Then wash and rinse for the final clean.
Vinegar is a utilitarian product good for countless household jobs, including cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. Check out my six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses to learn more. Get the pamphlet by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: At bath time, add 1 cup of apple cider vinegar to a tub filled with water. Your skin will feel good, and cleaning the tub will be easier. — Heloise
Hiring a caterer?
Dear Readers: First, get recommendations from friends and family members who have used a local caterer. Call two or three to compare prices and services. Once you pick one, book the caterer as far in advance of your party date as you can, because caterers get booked early for the holidays.
When you meet with the caterer, be prepared with a list of everything that you want, and be precise about the number of guests. Then ask specific questions, such as the price per person and exactly what the caterer will provide and what you will need to provide. For example, who gets the leftovers, and what if more people show up? Finally, ask for a written contract spelling out all the details you agreed on. — Heloise
MOUTH ON FIRE?
Dear Readers: If you have accidentally bitten into a food that's super hot, such as curry or a jalapeno, and your tongue feels as if it's burning, do not go for a glass of water. The water will spread the heat around. Instead, try to soothe that burning tongue and mouth with a bite of ice cream, yogurt or a cucumber. If these are not available, try a piece of chocolate, bread or a sip of alcohol. -- Heloise
BAKING A HOLIDAY HAM?
Dear Readers: After you put away the leftover ham, don't toss out the broth. Instead, do this: Pour the broth into an ice-cube tray, cover with plastic wrap and then freeze. Store the frozen broth cubes in a freezer-safe zip-top bag. Then you can use them to add flavor to vegetables, casseroles, eggs and other dishes. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
