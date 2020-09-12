HELOISE: Enjoy water-wise car wash

Tomato time

Dear Heloise: I have an issue with birds pecking/damaging my tomatoes just as they begin to ripen and turn red. I now slip a white sock or part of an old white shirt sleeve on the tomato as it begins to turn.

I fasten a clothes pin at the top of the sock to keep it from sliding down. This works for me, obviously, by hiding the luscious, red tomato. — Jerry K., Martinsburg, W.Va.

Pet info tag

Dear Heloise: I walk frequently and can't always take my pets with me. I got a keychain tag that reads: "My pet is home alone." This will let emergency responders know to alert my emergency contact. My pet will need care if I am unable to give it.

The tag comes with a wallet card that has my info on it: my name, address, etc., and info about my pets, just in case. It's added peace of mind. — Robert in New York

Robert, great hint! Readers, you could even make a tag of your own. — Heloise

Stock up now