HELOISE: Enjoy your bath towel

Dear Heloise: Somehow a minor controversy has arisen regarding use of a bath towel more than once because of perceived dead skin cells acting as a culture for other bacteria. Although this is at least theoretically a potential, it must be taken in context. All day long, every human and animal is shedding dead skin, hair, fur, dandruff, bacteria and virus-laden exhaled air, and saliva when we eat and speak normally — not to mention coughing, sneezing, cat furballs and dog excrement in the neighborhood, etc. I don't mean to sound too gross. Thank goodness we currently wear masks and have social distancing.

Dead cells on a once-used bath towel is a minor possible concern, if even that. The human and animal body is a marvel of biological self- protection without which all animal species would have long since vanished. Give Mother Nature and our Collective Creator a round of cheer and reuse that bath towel, if you wish. — John M. in Maryland

Extra extension cord

Dear Heloise: When traveling, I take an extra three-outlet plug, which I can use to plug my extra nightlight into, as well as chargers for camera, telephones, etc. — Astrid G., Manhattan Beach, California

Astrid, good idea with all of the high-tech equipment we carry these days. — Heloise

Removing melted cheese from pots

Dear Heloise: For years I have had difficulty cleaning our fondue pot after having cheese fondue. Hot water, soap, vinegar just didn't work effectively. Scrubbing eventually helped, but then I was left with a cheese-coated scrubby.

A couple of months ago I tried baking soda and warm water. Voila! After a few hours of soaking, all evidence of sticky, melted cheese is gone. It even works on a cheese-coated scrubby. Hope this helps fondue lovers and anyone making a cheese sauce. — Carol Reilly, via email

Freedom in email

Dear Heloise: When I am ready to start my day, I send an email to my daughter with the letter "K" in the subject line so she knows I'm all right. If I have to be away from the house, I'll tell her when I'll be out of pocket (OOP). Since I am in my 80s, it frees her from calling me, and I have peace of mind also. — Barbara S., North Little Rock, Arkansas

REMOVING STICKY STUFF

Dear Heloise: Lucille M. from West Lake Village asked for an easy way to remove the residue from a sticker. Besides alcohol, WD-40 works miracles. -- Juanita D., Pacoima, California

Dear Heloise: In The Villages Daily Sun, a person asked how to remove sticky labels.

Use a hair dryer to heat the label long enough to heat the glue underneath. It peels right off. -- Rae Suttie, via email

Dear Heloise: A handy way to remove sticky residue is to rub a bit of peanut butter on it, then wash. -- Rosemary H., via email

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: This is our Cooper; he's a Cairn Terrier. We adopted him from a shelter after he'd been living on the streets with his mother and sister until he was 9 months old. He is super smart and very lovable! -- Connie S., via email

