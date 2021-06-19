HELOISE: Ensure dog rides safely

A side of the times

Dear Heloise: Which side of the road should I jog, walk or ride my bike on? — Jeffrey W. in California

Jeffrey, here's the scoop: Walkers need to face oncoming traffic (walk against traffic), and bicyclists need to ride with the flow of traffic. Wear a helmet when riding, and always remain aware of your surroundings. Walkers: No texting while walking. — Heloise

Group think

Dear Heloise: I like to volunteer at my animal shelter. Occasionally there will be a dog in there whose spirit is broken. Heaven knows what has happened to this dog, but he's been through some trauma and he is shut down.

I sit quietly with this type of dog, sometimes in his pen! He will eventually warm up to me. Dogs are pack animals; they need to feel like they are part of a group. — Helene R. in Louisiana

Helen, get input from the shelter staff about these dogs; they're likely to know some of the backstory on the dog: how he came to be at the shelter, etc. They might know something about his disposition too. — Heloise

Practice makes perfect