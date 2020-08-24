HELOISE: Epidemic of rude driving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's Sound Off is about bad drivers:

Dear Heloise: Are students still required to take driver's education classes in high school? I wondered because so many drivers in my area don't use turn signals, don't come to a complete stop at a stop sign and don't seem to show common manners on the road.

We've all seen careless drivers and people who are just plain rude behind the wheel, but it seems that more and more drivers are ignoring the basic rules of the road. Last week an ambulance and a police car were heading in my direction with lights flashing and siren going off. I pulled over to get out of their way, but most of the other drivers didn't.

A car/truck/SUV is a mode of transportation, but it can turn into a lethal weapon when people ignore rules of the road and common courtesy. — Anne in Oklahoma

