HELOISE: Essential oils imperil pets

Thank you, Debby! Readers, would you like to see Molly and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

What's going under?

Dear Heloise: I'm on board with the new makeup trend of applying blush first and then foundation over. This gives a more blended and natural look, and if you overdo the blush, the foundation will calm it down. — Kaitlyn R. in Texas

Kaitlyn, this is a neat technique. You can also blend colors gently with a makeup sponge or your ring finger. — Heloise

I'M BETTER THAN YOU ...

Dear Heloise: People who always have to have the upper hand really annoy me. If I want to excitedly share with a group of people that I just got back from Paris, there's always one person who chimes in with, "I've been to Paris and Nice and Marseille and Lyon ..."

Let's try something new. You don't always have to one-up everybody. Just be happy for me with my trip to Paris. I'll celebrate you, but not inside of my moment. -- Helene A. in New York